Gender Minister says first woman chief a 'huge step' for gender equality

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gender Minister Olivia Grange, says Commodore Antonette Wemyss Gorman's appointment as the next Chief of Defence Staff represents not only “a huge step” for women and girls, but also gender equality in the country.

Commodore Wemyss Gorman — who will be promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral — will become the first woman appointed to the position.

Her appointment takes effect in January 2022.

Commodore Wemyss Gorman will replace the current head, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade who is retiring.

In a statement from the gender ministry, Grange said she was happy to receive the news of Commodore Wemyss Gorman's appointment, describing it as “another great leap for women in Jamaica”.

The minister said the incoming Chief of Defence Staff was a “very competent, high achiever who has given exceptional service to the Jamaica Defence Force and to the country; and was a great choice for the top post”.

“I note too that she has realised her dream at the relatively young age of 48. This is not surprising since during her time as a career officer she excelled in establishing the Caribbean Military Maritime Training Centre and the Maritime Air and Cyber Command, which includes the JDF Coast Guard, the JDF Air Wing and Special Forces.”

Grange believes that Wemyss Gorman's appointment will inspire women and girls across the country.