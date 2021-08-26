Gender minister launches phase two of Women's Entrepreneurship Support Project

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange says that under phase two of the Women's Entrepreneurship Support (WES) Project, 10 women in medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) will each receive $100,000 to assist with the sustainability and expansion of their businesses.

Grange was speaking on Thursday, at a virtual handing-over of the funds which will be wired to the accounts of the recipients.

The handing-over ceremony marked the start of phase two of the WES Project.

According to the ministry, the money was provided through grant funding by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

It added that the process was facilitated under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which was signed jointly by the ministry and the then Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries on November 1, 2017.

“The WES Project was developed as an outcome of that MOU which promotes women's involvement in entrepreneurship in the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) sector,'' Grange said.

“In this phase, the women will also receive training to provide them with knowledge and skills for capacity-building and institutional-strengthening.

“I commend the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for being the global champion for gender equality. Through their support, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, we are able to deliver on the shared vision of building a world where women and girls are able to maximise their true potential,” she added.

“It brings me great pleasure therefore, to launch phase two with the handing-over of the funds in partnership with my colleague minister, Audley Shaw, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce.''

During her presentation the minister noted that “Through an initiative by me as the Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, under the first phase of the WES Project, four women entrepreneurs received cash grants of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars each directly from the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce for capacity-building and institutional strengthening."

“The WES Project was developed to empower female entrepreneurs, so that they have economically viable and sustainable businesses. It is a statement that as a Government, we believe that women must be enabled to equally access socially valued goods in their households, communities and country.

“This is guided by our National Policy for Gender Equality (NPGE) which envisions and promotes a society where women are provided with the requisite technical and financial support to become successful entrepreneurs.

“My commitment to women's economic empowerment through entrepreneurship is unwavering. The belief that women ought to be assisted to become a better version of themselves, is not just a policy issue for me. As an entrepreneur and a lifetime social worker, I know that creating economic empowerment for women is a step that moves us closer to achieving sustainable and equitable economic growth. An enhanced woman is a step closer to a resilient household, a community that can withstand shocks and a country that responds to poverty in a multidimensional way," said Grange.