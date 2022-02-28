George Wright asked to leave JLP meeting

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Central George Wright was reportedly asked to leave a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Area Council 4 annual general meeting in Westmoreland on Sunday after showing up unannounced.

A few minutes to two, Wright was seen walking into the Godfrey Stewart High School in the parish and headed to the hall in which the private session of the meeting was held. At around 2:00 pm, he was seen leaving the meeting in the presence of Councillor for the Cornwall Mountain Division, Dawnette Foster who is the current chairperson for the constituency.

"I did not see him, actually, but I think they sent somebody to ask him to leave. So, I think he left. I am not sure," stated JC Hutchinson, deputy leader of Area Council 4, emphasising, "...if I had seen him I would have told him to leave, myself".

A member of the constituency, who did not want to come on the record, confirmed that Wright was asked to leave.

Area Council 4 comprises the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth.

Hutchinson told journalists that "he (Wright) was not supposed to be at the private or public session. This is a Jamaica Labour Party session and we did not invite any outsiders who are not members of the Jamaica Labour Party".

Hutchinson further argued that the only people who were invited are those from the media.

The controversial MP had resigned from the JLP in April of last year following the surfacing of a viral social media video in which a man was seen using a stool to hit a woman. He has neither confirmed nor denied that he is the man seen in the video.

Days later, the police closed their probe into the matter as a result of the unwillingness of the parties involved and potential witnesses to participate in the investigation, as well as the poor quality of the video alleged to capture the incident.

When asked by OBSERVER ONLINE if Wright had committed a breach, Hutchinson responded, "I think he must have felt that he was still part of the labour party."

As part of the party's hierarchy, Hutchinson along with the General Secretary of the party Dr Horace Chang, who has the responsibility of reviewing memberships said any hope of Wright rejoining his beloved party by making an application will not take place anytime soon.

"My take on it is that if it is going to come, it will come down the line, not now," assured Hutchinson.

Last Thursday, Dr Horace Chang told the Jamaica Observer West that Wright's membership is currently not up for review.

When asked by Observer West whether he has any intention of returning to the JLP or to remain an independent MP, Wright declared, “I have no comment on that.”

Despite the declaration, there is an apparent close connection between Wright and the ruling party, especially government ministers.

Dr Chang concurred that the Government has a close working relationship with Wright.

“He is an MP and we don't treat him any differently from any other MP. We work closely with all MPs,” Dr Chang stressed.