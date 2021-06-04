George Wright resigns from the JLP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — George Wright, the Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central has resigned from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

According to a statement from the JLP on Friday, Wright submitted his letter of resignation to General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, terminating his membership in the party.

The party said his resignation was accepted, noting his stated intention to address matters in the public domain, and his continued belief in the policies and programmes of the government and party.

Wright came under public pressure to resign after a man, believed to be him, was captured on a video which went viral showing him hitting a woman, with whom he was in a fight, with his hands and a stool. The matter was reported to the police, however, the case was soon dropped after both Wright and the woman in the video refused to cooperate with the investigators.

Wright was later prohibited from sitting on the Government benches in the House of Representatives at Gordon House.

Read: Parliament says George Wright cannot sit with its MPs

Read: Heat on Wright