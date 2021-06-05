George Wright should resign as a Member of Parliament, PNP insists

George Wright should resign as a Member of Parliament, PNP insistsSaturday, June 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says that George Wright's resignation from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) comes across as political gamesmanship, as the JLP's press release yesterday specifically extols Wright's “continuing belief in the policies and programmes of the government and the Party”.
Wright should also resign as a Member of Parliament, the PNP insisted.
According to the PNP, the resignation announcement by the JLP “really takes the country nowhere. They already told Jamaica weeks ago that George Wright was no longer a part of their caucus in Parliament.”
The PNP, in a statement late yesterday, argued that Wright's resignation from the JLP is an internal party matter.
“The constitutional reality is that George Wright remains a Member of Parliament. Indeed, his two month's paid leave of absence will shortly come to an end, at which time he will be expected to resume his seat in the House of Representatives,” the PNP statement said.
“The situation smacks of impunity, and will be a continuing embarrassment to the nation's Parliament and the people of Jamaica,” it added.
