Georgie laid to rest

The famed George 'Georgie' Robinson who was immortalised in the Bob Marley reggae classic No Woman No Cry, has been laid to rest.

Robinson died on October 6 after a battle with illness.

A ceremony in celebration of his life was held at the Sunset Park in Shooters Hill, St Andrew on Thursday morning.

Robinson outlived Marley by 40 years and was a fixture at the reggae legend's former Hope Road residence now turned Bob Marley Museum for most of that period.

He gained fame after being mentioned in Marley's timeless classic 'No Woman No Cry' as the singer reminisced about trying times while living in a tenement in Trench Town. In paying tribute to Robinson, Marley sang that “Georgie would make the fire light, logwood burning through the night”.

Robinson was interred at the Shooters Hill burial ground.