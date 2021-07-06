German football gets green light for fan return next season

German football gets green light for fan return next seasonTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
BERLIN, Germany (AFP)— Bundesliga clubs and other German sports venues will be allowed to welcome up to 25,000 spectators from next month, the city of Berlin said Tuesday after a meeting of officials from Germany's 16 states.
Most matches in Germany's top football league were played behind closed doors last season because of the COVID-19 virus.
The new Bundesliga season starts on August 13 and with infection rates having fallen sharply, sports stadiums could be at 50 per cent capacity, with the total number per match or event capped at 25,000.
The only exception is reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, where up to 20,000 fans will be allowed into home games at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena because officials in Bavaria are allowing only 35 per cent of capacity.
The new rules apply until September 11 and amid concerns in Germany about the Delta variant of the coronavirus, incidence rates must not exceed 35 new infections per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
If that happens, and "the infection cannot be clearly contained", a maximum of 5,000 spectators will be allowed into sports events, German officials warned.
Only fans who can prove they are vaccinated or present a negative test will be allowed into stadiums and hygiene rules must be followed.
An easing of the regulations meant crowds of around 14,000 were allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches at Munich's Allianz Arena over the last three weeks, but fans were largely kept out of German league games last season.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy