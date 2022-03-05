Get Every Illegal Gun initiative claiming major successes – Chang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has credited improved technological solutions and increased collaboration involving the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Customs Agency, the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency and the Jamaica Defence Force for the recent successes of the Government's 'Get Every Illegal Gun Campaign'.

According to Chang, there is now a whole of government approach to crime fighting, with a strong focus on guns, gunmen and gangs.

“I would like to commend the police and the Jamaica Customs for these recent important finds,” said Chang in a statement on Saturday. He was speaking against the background of the latest seizure on Friday, that netted 21 illegal firearms at a West Kingston warehouse.

“Getting these illegal guns and ammunition off the streets saves lives and yesterday's gun find is a testament to what can be accomplished when all agencies work together for a common good. These gangs and gunmen can run but they cannot hide, we will find them and dismantle them,” Chang declared.

He warned that the state will be relentless in its pursuit of guns, gunmen and gangs and noted, “Yesterday's seizure of 21 firearms, several rounds of ammunition and three pounds of marijuana from a West Kingston warehouse means the police, Customs and other partners in the fight against crime have to be alert about suspicious activities at our ports. The Customs Agency and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch have done a good job,” Chang said.

The 'Get Every Illegal Gun' campaign is an initiative of the government to remove illegal guns, capture gunmen and dismantle gangs across the island. The inclusion of the Jamaica Customs Agency and other arms of the Port Authority under this campaign is an effort to increase border security and prevent illegal guns from penetrating the country's ports. So far the initiative has seen record finds of guns and ammunition across the island.