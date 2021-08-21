Get your children vaccinated, medical officer urges parents

Get your children vaccinated, medical officer urges parentsSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A medical officer at the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department, Debbie Carrington, is appealing to parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.
Carrington was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' vaccination blitz currently underway at the National Arena in Kingston.
She reminded parents that once their child is 12 years old and older and regardless if the child has comorbidities, they can be vaccinated.
The cut off time for vaccinations at the arena today is 4:00 pm.
Education Minister, Fayval Williams previously announced that September 1 remains the official date for the reopening of schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, however, while vaccinated students will be eligible immediately for face-to-face classes.
Those who are unvaccinated will have join classes online until they receive the jab.
“Children 12 and over must be vaccinated in order to return to face-to-face classes in September,” Williams said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy