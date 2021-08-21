Get your children vaccinated, medical officer urges parents

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A medical officer at the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department, Debbie Carrington, is appealing to parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

Carrington was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' vaccination blitz currently underway at the National Arena in Kingston.

She reminded parents that once their child is 12 years old and older and regardless if the child has comorbidities, they can be vaccinated.

The cut off time for vaccinations at the arena today is 4:00 pm.

Education Minister, Fayval Williams previously announced that September 1 remains the official date for the reopening of schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, however, while vaccinated students will be eligible immediately for face-to-face classes.

Those who are unvaccinated will have join classes online until they receive the jab.

“Children 12 and over must be vaccinated in order to return to face-to-face classes in September,” Williams said.