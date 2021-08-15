Get your summer body with discipline and a broom stick

KINGSTON, Jamaica— What if I told you it is not too late to get your summer body and starting is as easy as owning and using the broom stick at home?

Wayne Williams, a personal trainer at Wayne Fitness, who doubles as a fitness and health consultant, explained that he does not believe in things like summer body and age. Instead, he believes that “you are as fit as you feel.”

“Fitness and working out should be a lifestyle because you don't only have that body during summer; you have it all the time. And staying fit and healthy is cheaper than medication and doctor visits,” Williams said.

Now, as it relates to getting fit and staying fit, the 28-year fitness veteran shared that it has a lot to do with what and when we eat.

“You know with our lifestyle we tend to have no breakfast, then have a big lunch and a big dinner and it shouldn't be that way. You should eat breakfast like a king! And have smaller portions for lunch and dinner,” he recommended,

“If you eat a big dinner in the evening before going to bed then that can cause problems since this is when you are usually inactive. Also, if you don't eat on time, then when you eat anything else after that, because your body is in starvation mode, it will store fat as it is the thing that gives us energy.”

Dieting is only one part of the equation when it comes to being healthy and having the desired body. The other is that you actually have to do the exercise, but that also has its own challenges. From feeling like there is not enough time in the day or not being able to afford to go to the gym or a personal trainer, to thinking that exercising is just too hard and results do not come fast enough.

Well, according to Williams, you already have the gym at home with you; and all the things you need to assist in your journey is already in your house. The main ingredient, however, is discipline.

“Discipline is very important; you don't need a long time in which to do the work out, but you need to stick to it. So, if you usually wake up at 5am, now you have to start waking up at 4am. Age, body type, nothing matters if you want to get fit,” said Williams.

If you want to be buzzing around at age 82 like some of the clients at Wayne Fitness, while your friends are using walkers, then consistent exercise is a must.

As a first timer, here are a few exercises that can be done at home. It is recommended that you start slow, maybe with 10 counts for each rep and increase the count and reps as the time progress

- Stretches and walks around your house

- Jumping jacks

- High knees

- Split jumps

- Push-ups

- Squats

- Sit in a chair and do leg lifts to work your abs

According to Williams, the broom is not only for cleaning. While using it for balance you can do the following exercises which are similar to those done in a gym.

- Clean and press

- Good mornings

- Straight leg crunch (standing and seated)

- Twist lunges

- Squats

Williams said that having the desired body and health is not just a summer thing but an all-year lifestyle thing. Do the research, ask the questions and get the summer body that you want.