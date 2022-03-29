Getaway driver nabbed through Jamaica eye

Getaway driver nabbed through Jamaica eyeTuesday, March 29, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 24-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he confessed to driving two gunmen to kill a man on Third Street in Greenwich Town, Kingston on Tuesday, March 8.
Charged is Shaquel Stanford.
The deceased has been identified as Derrick Wright, who worked as a chef. Wright was pounced upon by two armed men who shot and killed him about 6:00 pm.
Standford was later found to be the driver of the grey Toyota Mark X motor car that was linked to the scene following a review of Jamaica Eye CCTV footage.
According to the police, the men were seen exiting the Toyota Mark X on Marcus Garvey Drive. They also reboarded the same car following the murder.
Investigations led to Stanford's apprehension on Wednesday, March 16. The motor car was also seized.
Stanford was charged following an interview. His court date is being arranged.
Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts said commendations must be given to the team who left no stone unturned in solving this murder.
“Although this is only one of three men who were involved in the incident, the investigation is ongoing. We want these and other criminals to know that we will not stop in our efforts to bring them to justice.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy