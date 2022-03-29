Getaway driver nabbed through Jamaica eye

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 24-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he confessed to driving two gunmen to kill a man on Third Street in Greenwich Town, Kingston on Tuesday, March 8.

Charged is Shaquel Stanford.

The deceased has been identified as Derrick Wright, who worked as a chef. Wright was pounced upon by two armed men who shot and killed him about 6:00 pm.

Standford was later found to be the driver of the grey Toyota Mark X motor car that was linked to the scene following a review of Jamaica Eye CCTV footage.

According to the police, the men were seen exiting the Toyota Mark X on Marcus Garvey Drive. They also reboarded the same car following the murder.

Investigations led to Stanford's apprehension on Wednesday, March 16. The motor car was also seized.

Stanford was charged following an interview. His court date is being arranged.

Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts said commendations must be given to the team who left no stone unturned in solving this murder.

“Although this is only one of three men who were involved in the incident, the investigation is ongoing. We want these and other criminals to know that we will not stop in our efforts to bring them to justice.”