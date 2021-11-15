Gilbert bemoans missed chances after Excelsior falters against Tivoli Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Excelsior High school created enough chances to run out comfortable winners against Tivoli Gardens High in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup opener last Friday, but in the end, were left smarting after a 1-2 loss to begin their campaign.

Despite dominating most of the first half, Excelsior conceded against the run of play, moments before the interval, which proved to be a turning point in the game.

Their head coach Zavier Gilbert admitted as much at the end of the game.

“It was critical in the whole scheme of things. We had a dominant period at that particular moment and then we made a mistake.”

Gilbert blamed the error on the inexperience of his squad while insisting that they should have gotten something out of the game.

“It’s a young team, inexperienced, no excuses, but it’s a game that we thought we should have gotten something out of,” Gilbert said.

He credited his opponents on the win while reiterating that Excelsior should have gotten something from the match.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get at least a point, but credit to Tivoli. They fought hard and walk away with the three points, but I think we created enough opportunities to get something out of the game, but we just didn’t take them today.”

The second goal that Excelsior conceded was almost a comical one, but the experienced coach said that mistakes were expected from players at that age.

“We shouldn’t have conceded a goal like that, but they are youngsters and it’s part of the learning curve. They are going to make mistakes, so we have to see how best we can help them along and motivate them and get them ready for the next game,” he said.

One of their most experienced Excelsior players, Rojaughn Joseph, was left on the bench at the start of the game but came on to make a big impact. Gilbert explained why he wasn’t among the starters.

“He is carrying an injury and I didn’t think mentally he was prepared to start, so we decided that when the opponents got tired it would be easier for him and we would bring him in. When he came in, he brought some life and spark to the game.”

Gilbert says he is aware of just how important their game against Dunoon Technical in their second match of the season will be today.

“We know that we don’t have a choice but to win. We can’t allow the other teams to go too far, so we have to get a win in the next game.”

Excelsior will go up against Dunoon Technical, who also lost their opening day encounter, in the feature game at Jamaica College starting at 3:00 pm, after Tivoli Gardens at STATHS do battle at noon.