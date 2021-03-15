Gilead, Merck team up to develop long-acting HIV drug

Gilead, Merck team up to develop long-acting HIV drugMonday, March 15, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — American pharmaceutical companies Gilead and Merck announced Monday they have partnered to develop a new HIV therapy that could see daily medications replaced by a treatment that can be taken at longer intervals.
The companies aim to combine two of their existing medications to "provide new, meaningful treatment options for people living with HIV," the virus that causes AIDS, the companies said in a statement.
"While daily, single tablet regimens are available for people living with HIV, options that would allow for less frequent, oral dosing or infrequent injections rather than daily dosing have the potential to address preference considerations, as well as issues associated with adherence and privacy," the companies said.
The first clinical trials of the oral version of the new treatment are expected to begin in the second half of the year.
Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, has developed islatravir, which is taken once a month and currently being evaluated as a treatment for HIV infections in combination with other once-daily antiretroviral drugs.
Islatravir also is being evaluated as a preventative for HIV infections if taken on a monthly basis.
Gilead is working on Lenacapavir, which is the subject of several clinical trials, one of which offers it as a subcutaneous injection given every six months for the treatment and prevention of HIV.
Under the terms of the agreement, Gilead will pay 60 per cent of the development and commercialisation costs, and the two companies initially will share revenues equally from the new therapy, if approved by regulators.
If sales exceed US$2 billion a year for an oral treatment or $3.5 billion for an injectable, Gilead will take 65 per cent of revenues above that threshold.
About 38 million people were living with HIV worldwide as of the end of 2019, according to the World Health Organization.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy