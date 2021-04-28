Give craft vendors assistance, PNP urges Gov't

ST JAMES, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on tourism, Senator Janice Allen is making an appeal to the Government for support to craft traders, who she said were hit particularly hard when the tourism industry came to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Allen said the most vulnerable groups in the tourism industry have disproportionately been affected noting that most craft traders are women heads of households with the responsibility of sending their children to school.

According to Allen, she has received reports from craft traders who are being threatened by Parish Councils and Management Companies with eviction notices because of overdue rent which has accumulated since the onset of the pandemic.

“If we are serious as a country about protecting the most vulnerable among us, we must ensure that there is equitable distribution of relief and opportunities. Larger companies in the industry have been able to access grants to cushion the COVID-19 blow; the craft sector should be treated no different,” said Allen.

“Only one market has been given reprieve due in part to the advocacy of former Minister of Tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill. That market is Negril Craft Market. If Negril can write off the rent for this struggling group, why can't the other Parish Councils adopt a similarly developmental approach?” she questioned.

The Senator said her appeal comes in support of the over 2,500 craft traders who are reportedly distressed, and who've depleted their savings over the last several months but still face an uncertain future.

“The minister continues to celebrate artisan villages being built in Falmouth and other places but the same artisans expected to occupy these spaces as vendors may not survive to be able to take up the offer, ” she said.

“One mother who I spoke with said that after hearing from the minister about the industry's revival, she was hopeful that there was seemingly a light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, her optimism was short lived as she was advised that she is likely to be evicted by the Parish Council if her rent remains unpaid,” she added.

Allen called on the Government to immediately intervene as the “livelihoods of some of our most at-risk are at stake.”

“If the benefits of tourism are to be truly felt, every effort must be made to ensure that all its participants get a fighting chance. Give the craft traders a fighting chance,” the Senator urged.