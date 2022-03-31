Give police commissioner job to the best person - Retired senior cops say Ja should not follow T&T

Several former police officers believe that the post of police commissioner should be given to the most suitable candidate, even if that person is not a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) member.

Last week the Trinidad and Tobago police services commission, which appoints that country's police commissioner, changed its policy so that only career law enforcement officers can be given that position.

But retired senior officers of the JCF do not think Jamaica should implement such a move.

“My view is simple, the best person who can galvanise the force, provide the best leadership, guidance, and manage the challenges of modern policing should be selected,” former deputy commissioner Glenmore Hinds told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Hinds said serving members have perhaps a better chance at leading the JCF, as they understand the force and the challenges it faces, but the best talent should be sought to lead any organisation.

“It's immaterial whether that person is from within or without. It's really the best person for the job and Jamaica,” he said.

Hinds' views were echoed by security expert Mark Shields, also a former deputy commissioner.

“I do not believe that one should prohibit recruitment from non-policing backgrounds, but the candidates must possess exceptional skills to compensate for the lack of policing experience,” he said.

Shields said there is little doubt that a career police officer who has risen through the ranks has “definite advantages”.

He, however, noted that in many large jurisdictions, police officers develop and gain experience through serving in several forces. He said this is a luxury that JCF officers do not have, meaning their experiences will, inevitably, be based on the island.

“I have proposed several times for JCF senior officers with the potential for the most senior ranks to be given the opportunity to serve on secondment to large police services in the UK, Canada, or the US,” added Shields. “I feel that such an attachment and the mentorship that could accompany it would be of huge benefit in developing future commissioners of police.”

Former assistant commissioner, Devon Watkis, feels it would not be wise for Jamaica to adopt a stance like the one taken in Trinidad.

“I think you should not restrict yourself but allow for equal opportunity to compete for the post,” said Watkis.

He said the hard-working people within any organisation should get a chance to lead, but consideration should also be given to the best available talent at that particular time.

“In Jamaica's context, I think it would be restrictive if we adopt that principle at this time given the volatility of the environment and the need for refreshing talent,” he said.

But former cop, Isaiah Laing, thinks Jamaica should follow Trinidad and ensure that only JCF members become commissioner. He said allowing an 'outsider' to lead the force when there are qualified officers to do so, is one of the demotivating factors in the JCF today.

“Imagine you come in the force with ambition to go and work up the ladder to get into that top position. But when the time comes, they give it to someone who is not in the force? It's demotivating, especially for senior police officers at the rank of deputy and assistant commissioner who would be in line for that top post,” said Laing.

He said it might not be obvious, but he knows plenty officers are not putting out their best efforts.

“If you know you are one of the top prospects and when the commissioner retires, they give it to someone else, especially someone out of the force, how would you feel?” he asked. “I don't think the top cop job should be for somebody outside. Most times many of those people do not even understand police work.”

Trinidad and Tobago's police service commission reportedly stated that the training and experience qualifications required for commissioner and deputy commissioner of police include no less than 15 and 10 years' experience of increasing responsibility in law enforcement, respectively, and possession of a Master's Degree from a university recognised by the ministry responsible for higher education in law; criminal justice; criminology; police service management; or any other relevant degree.