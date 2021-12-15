Give the gift of safety this Christmas, says Road Safety Director

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Road Safety Unit (RSU) is urging motorists to “drive for life and give the gift of safety” during the Christmas season.

The plea from the Unit comes against the background of the 445 people killed in motor vehicle crashes on the nation's roads since the start of the year. The death toll is from 398 fatal crashes, many of which have claimed multiple victims.

The Unit is alarmed that fatal crashes and fatalities have both increased by eight per cent this year when compared with similar period in 2020.

“The best Christmas present you can give is the gift of safety for you, your family and other road users,” said Director of the RSU, Deidre Hudson-Sinclair.

“Safety is the best gift you can give this year, and every year, so please take care and enjoy this valuable time with friends and family,” Hudson-Sinclair added. She is also urging motorists and other road users to be responsible on the roads, as well as, obey the curfew hours.

The statistics from the Unit reveal that fatalities during curfew hours account for 34 per cent of the total fatalities recorded since the start of the year. During curfew hours, 151 people have been killed in 124 fatal crashes since January 1.

“Let us stop injuring and killing our fellow Jamaicans. This Christmas can be a casualty-free one with no deaths if road users obey the road code and curfew mandates,” Hudson-Sinclair pleaded.

The RSU is also urging passengers of public passenger vehicles to speak up against speed, reckless driving, and distracted driving.

“We all can have a casualty-free Christmas,” the Director insisted.

The Unit is reminding drivers to always wear a seatbelt, pull off the road safely to use a mobile phone, slow down and drive within the speed limit.

A further breakdown of the road traffic statistics this year show that the category of road users deemed most vulnerable – motor cyclists, pedal cyclists, pedestrians and pillion riders account for 61 per cent of all fatalities.

Passengers account for 20 per cent, motor cyclists account for 34 per cent while private motor vehicle drivers and pedestrians account for 20 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.