'Give up criminals for Lent', police urge citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica - As the police force continues its pushback against criminals, Jamaicans are being encouraged to give up scammers, illegal guns and wanted men for the season of Lent.

The Lenten season runs from March 2 to April 14 this year.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been aggressively utilising its social media platforms recently to publicise wanted persons and its various initiatives aimed at curtailing crime.

In its latest social media initiative, the JCF asked citizens, "What are you giving up for lent?"

It added: "Traditionally people 'Give Up' different things for lent and today we have a few suggestions to make it easier for you to decide."

Among the things police said persons should "give up for lent" are:

- The 'Scamma' living in your house

- The rifle in your backyard

- The wanted men in your community.

"Pick up your phone and 'Give Up' something worthwhile this time around. It's as easy calling 311 @crimestopjamaica or the NIB TipLine at 811," JCF stated.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, who addressed a police conference on Tuesday, said strides were being made to improve the process of having the public report wanted men when they are sighted.

This, the commissioner said, had led to the apprehension of numerous wanted people.

"In 2021, we launched our 'Wanted Wednesdays' social media initiative. At the end of January, we announced the names of 88 most wanted persons across the country. During February, we launched a targeted social media campaign aimed at influencing how the public, particularly women, thought about the reporting of wanted persons," he said.

"Due to the public response, this has led to 11 persons featured in the Wanted Wednesdays campaign last year being taken into custody and one killed in confrontation with the police.

"Seventeen of the 88 most wanted published in January have been taken into custody and one was killed during another confrontation with the police," said Anderson.