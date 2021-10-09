Glendevon residents say Thursday's police operation was a waste of time

MONTGEO BAY, Jamaica --- Residents of Glendevon in Montego Bay, St James, say a massive police operation that took place in the community on Thursday was a waste of time.



Police and military personnel swarmed the area searching for several suspects believed to be involved in Wednesday's brazen daylight gun attack in Montego Bay, which left three people dead and seven other injured.

But residents say the police would have been better off searching anywhere else but the community.

“Den dem really expect who dem a look fah fi deh yah after dem movie-style ting deh?” one man asked. “Ah just hope dem no 'arass nobody or arres' no one innocently.”



Another resident said if the alleged suspects have not already fled the island, they might not come back to the community until things 'cool down'.

The residents say Wednesday's gruesome incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between men in the community and that the intended target was believed to have been in the car that was attacked.

They further expressed that the target is reportedly a 'shotta' who has claimed the donship for the community.

They said the target sealed his fate when he killed a 'good man' from the community recently.

“Him get charge and guh court and di judge give him bail an' tell him nuffi come back yah, but di same day him deh back yah a walk wid gun. Mi hear say ah one a di man dem weh dead inna di car did bail him,” one resident said.

“Dah same bredda deh (the target) nuh 'fraid fi walk and buss up shot inna di community. Him claim him a don true certain man did a easy,” another resident added.