Global Services Association of Jamaica urges members to get vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) is encouraging all operators in Jamaica to implore their employees to get vaccinated in an effort to continue protecting lives and livelihoods.

The association said it is on a thrust to get towards 70 per cent vaccinated before year-end for the Global Services Sector (GSS) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) workforce.

Gloria Henry, president of the GSAJ shared that: “Understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the country, the healthcare sector and seeing the scourge brought about during this current spike, which has been exacerbated by the Delta variant, the sector wants to accelerate the vaccination drive. Jamaica's most important global competitive factor within the outsourcing environment is its workforce, and our mandate remains clear and supported by our members that we must protect this, our most important asset.”

The association said GSS/BPO workers made tremendous sacrifices during the lockdown and temporary closure of several sectors last year to protect jobs and lives, noting that this resilience was directly responsible for the over 15 per cent growth that the sector recorded due to all the measures and life-changing adjustments that they made in their personal and professional lives.

It encouraged workers to use that same tenacity to protect their lives from the ravages of COVID-19 and the lives of their families, coworkers and the Jamaican community by getting vaccinated.

Henry noted that the effort by managers and leaders within the sector to get vaccinated has been commendable, with some entities recording over 80 per cent of their managers vaccinated. She also noted that this is a good example for other members of the workforce to follow the actions taken by their leaders and protect themselves and their families.

The president also encouraged prospective workers to get vaccinated even as they are job hunting.