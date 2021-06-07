Glock pistol found in St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the St Ann Police Division seized one Glock 40 pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios, St Ann yesterday.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay police are that about 3:15 pm, lawmen were in the area when the firearm and ammunition were found in bushes.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.