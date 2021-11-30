Glock pistol seized, three men arrested in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Swift action by the police led to the seizure of an illegal firearm and the arrest of three men who committed a robbery in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.

Police reports are that a few minutes after 8:00 pm on Monday, November 29th, officers on patrol pursued a suspicious vehicle with three people aboard.

A search of the vehicle was done in the presence of the occupants and an illegal firearm (a Glock pistol) loaded with 19 rounds was seized.

Further investigation revealed that the men had just committed a robbery along Municipal Boulevard where two people were robbed at gunpoint. The men, one of whom was a juvenile, were all taken into custody.

The St Catherine South Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating.

"The St Catherine South police are imploring citizens to be aware of their surroundings especially at nights. Do not walk in dark or lonely areas alone and report any suspicious activity observed to the police. The police will be increasing the patrols and operational activities across the division as we approach this yuletide season,” said Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, the acting divisional commander for the St Catherine South division.