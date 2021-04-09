GoFundMe launched to help St Vincent as volcano erupts

NEW YORK, United States — Just hours after the La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines erupted today, a St Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief GoFundMe has been launched to help raise immediate funds to satisfy the urgent needs of displaced individuals to Barbados, as well as those who have now been forced into shelters.

The GoFundMe was launched by Invest Caribbean, the NY and South Florida-based global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, and its partner, The Ritzury Group.

It said the goal is to help financially support the long-term needs of many Vincentian families, students and children who will be displaced for months to come.

The immediate financial prerequisite is to buy and provide key items such as food and water, non-perishables including canned goods and juice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, deodorant, shampoos, sleeping mats, blankets, feminine hygiene products, masks, baby diapers, hand sanitisers, manual can openers, buckets, masks, mosquito repellent, first-aid kits, and antibiotic ointments, the agency said.

Individuals can make donations to this emergency effort now at https://www.gofundme.com/f/saint-vincent-volcano-disaster-relief.