Go Wild Ja: The Red Kangaroo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Did you know that the female Red Kangaroo can pause its pregnancy? This process is called embryonic diapause.

This week, OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas spoke with Zoo Curator Joey Brown who taught us all about the Red Kangaroo, which is the largest of the kangaroo family and is native to Australia.

