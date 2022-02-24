'GOD SAVE US' – Ukrainian journalist after Russian attack

Ukrainian journalist and training army reservist Sergey Velinchanskiy provided Jamaica Observer reporter Romardo Lyons with an update of the general atmosphere in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion in the country on Thursday morning. Listen to the audio above.

