Gold for Jamaica's Ackera Nugent at World Athletics Under-20 Champs

Gold for Jamaica's Ackera Nugent at World Athletics Under-20 ChampsSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica's Ackera Nugent won gold in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Under-20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.
Nugent crossed the finish line in 12.95 seconds in a final that turned out to be anti-climactic with just four of the seven competitors finishing the race.
In her second World Under-20 Championships after being part of the women's 4x100m three years ago in Tampere, Finland, Nugent was expected to battle Ditaji Kambundji for the gold but the fast starting Swiss runner hit the fourth hurdle and crashed out.
Nugent held her composure as athletes crashed out around her and won by a huge margin over Estonia's Anna Maria Millend- 13.45 seconds and Hungary's Anna Toth who was third in 13.58 seconds.
Oneka Wilson, who had also qualified for the final, did not face the starter.
This was Jamaica's second gold of the championships and third medal overall.
-Paul A Reid
