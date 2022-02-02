GoldenEye Resort named one of the 50 most romantic hotels in the world

GoldenEye Resort named one of the 50 most romantic hotels in the worldWednesday, February 02, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica— GoldenEye Resort has been listed as one of the 50 most romantic hotels in the world by Big7 travel.
The resort was once the home of author Ian Fleming who wrote the James Bond novel series.
Big7 travel is an international website that curates travel lists for its 1.5 million monthly readers.
GoldenEye, the only Jamaican hotel to make the list, was ranked number 25.
According to the website, hotel inclusions were ranked based on several factors, including properties with high Tripadvisor review scores from couples, unique 'romantic' experiences, destination, room facilities and luxury.
Other Caribbean destinations on the list are the Ladera Resort in St Lucia, Petit St Vincent in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
