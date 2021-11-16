Golding blasts 'illegal and unconstitutional' SOEs, says Gov't disrespecting judiciary

A day after National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang declared that the Government is not doing anything illegal by imposing states of public emergency (SOEs) across sections of the island, Opposition Leader Mark Golding has blasted the move as 'unconstitutional'.

In a press conference held at the People's National Party (PNP) headquarters on Tuesday, Golding scoffed at the Andrew Holness-led administration's handling of the country's crime problem. The opposition leader said contrary to the Government's belief, states of emergency is not the solution.

“It's just a question of how you organise your security forces. It's been going on for years. We do not need states of emergency to have police and soldiers on the ground in our communities. There can be curfew, they (criminal elements) can be cornered and searched without states of emergencies,” he said. “These tools exist under ordinary legislation and it's a dangerous falsehood, fake news spread by this government to suggest that having security on the ground means you have to have states of emergency. Nuttn nuh go so!”

“This use of states of emergency in my opinion is illegal and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has said so,” he added making reference to a matter that is currently before the Courts.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the detention of five men under SOEs was unconstitutional. An individual arrested under a SOE can be detained by law enforcers for up to 90 days without charge.

Golding described the latter as a disrespect to the judicial process and reiterated that the opposition in no way shape or form, supports the violation.

SOEs have been declared in the police divisions of St James, Westmoreland and Hanover in western Jamaica, and in the Corporate Area — St Andrew South, the Kingston Western, Kingston Central and Kingston Eastern divisions.