Golding calls for mutually respectful dialogue between Maroons, Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding has called for both the Government and the Accompong Maroons to “de-escalate the highly-charged situation that arose yesterday, through dialogue conducted with mutual respect and an honest desire for reconciliation.”

Golding's statement follows a showdown between Maroon Chief Richard Currie and the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, after an incident apparently involving the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) entering onto lands long claimed by the Maroons.

“Instead of back and forth recriminations in traditional and social media, both parties need to come to the table and develop an understanding with respect to the rights of the Maroon people in 21st century Jamaica,” Golding said.

“The Ministries of Culture, Justice and National Security should lead the effort in trying to arrive at a mutually agreed and settled position which can provide the basis for a modern, refreshed relationship with the Maroons,'' he said

''The absolute protection of Maroon lands from mining degradation, and an enlightened policy on ganja cultivation in keeping with the Maroons' indigenous medical/therapeutic tradition, should be high on the list of issues to be accepted by the Government of Jamaica,” he added.