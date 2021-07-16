Golding 'saddened' by mass resignation of senior PNP officers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party President Mark Golding says he's saddened by the resignations of four senior officers on Friday.

PNP vice presidents Damion Crawford, Wykeham McNeil, Mikael Phillips and party chairman, Phillip Paulwell earlier Friday announced their resignations with immediate effect.

Shortly after, it was revealed that PNP Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Krystal Tomlinson also resigned from her post.

In a statement Friday, the party noted certain allegations were made in the resignation letter of the four senior officers which it said are not accurate. It added that these will be dealt with in the appropriate party forum.

Responding to the resignations, Golding said: “Discussions with respect to the four vice presidential candidates were attempted, but unfortunately these did not lead to consensus. It seems that the response of these four officers was to resign en bloc. While I am saddened by this action, their resignations are accepted. Nevertheless, I remain willing to work with these senior comrades in the best interests of the party.”

“I also reaffirm my commitment to building unity in the party, acknowledging that we all have important roles to play in achieving this. Jamaica needs the PNP more than ever, as hardships and insecurity stalk this land under the JLP Government. I will continue to stride forth with all willing comrades as we build back our party, ready to deliver competent, caring and honest government for our beloved Jamaica whenever we are called upon by the Jamaican people,” Golding added.