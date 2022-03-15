'Arrogant!': Golding says Opposition wasn't consulted on Manley-Seaga banknote

The Government's attempt at creating unity among Jamaicans by placing former Prime Ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga together on a new $2,000 banknote appears to be having the opposite effect.

This seems to be the case in political circles at least, where the two men were bitter rivals during one of the most politically charged and violent periods in Jamaica's history.

On Tuesday, Opposition leader Mark Golding in his contribution to the Budget Debate made it clear that the People's National Party, which Manley served as president, was not in favour of the decision which was announced last week Tuesday by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

In fact, Golding rapped the Andrew Holness-led Government for displaying arrogance and disunity in its decision.

While stating that Jamaicans have a knack for identifying something as a “poppyshow”, Golding said “Many saw the unveiling of the new banknotes for what it really was last week Tuesday – a distraction from the real issues that are biting the people; it was just another fantasy”.

He posited that unveiling new banknotes will not ease the plight of the people.

“How is it relevant at a time like this?” he asked rhetorically.

“Apart from all the silliness of the unveiling of the new banknotes, the approach reflects a deeper issue of arrogant governance,” the Opposition leader declared.

“The government chose not to consult the Opposition on the design of the new notes even though the proposed design involves powerful symbolism affecting some of our great political leaders,” he said.

Clarke had informed the nation during his opening Budget presentation last week that the families of both Seaga and Manley were consulted before the decision was taken to have the two former rivals appear together.

However, this did not satisfy Golding who felt that the consultations should have been wider.

“No consultation. You just brought it here last week Tuesday with a whole bag of hype. That is not how you build a better understanding; that is not how you promote togetherness; that is not how we work together. That is disrespect,” Golding stated.

The Opposition leader then suggested that it was the desire of Prime Minister Holness to have the image of his mentor placed on a banknote.

“We know the prime minister wants his mentor, Mr Seaga on a banknote, no problem...,” he said.

That comment caused Holness to rise on a point of order and to declare that, “At no point was there ever a consideration regarding the well-known and close relationship that I've had with Mr Seaga as an impetus or reason or a cause for him to be added to our currency.

“Mr Seaga is on the currency because he deserves to be there. I wish to assure the Jamaican people that we do not make these national decisions on a political basis,” Holness said.

Not yet finished, Golding responded by saying “If a new $2,000 note is needed, that is fine. Put Mr Seaga on the $2,000 but leave Michael Manley on the $1,000 note”.

Still peeved, he added: “You changed it without consulting us. You changed it without any attempt to reach consensus and that approach to governance will not last the test of time”.

Golding said that the Minister of Finance had stated that he was “doing this out of love”, but said “love must be based on truth, respect and understanding. The approach taken in this matter has none of that”.