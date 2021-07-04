Golding urges Jamaicans to take weather conditions seriously

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, is urging Jamaicans not to take the current weather conditions "lightly", despite Elsa being downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

Several roads across several parishes are now flooded or impassable as a result of heavy rain associated with the storm.

In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday morning, Golding encouraged persons living in flood prone areas to evacuate to a shelter.

“As the storm moves across the island please if you're in a flood prone area don't wait until you see the waters rising to move you and your families to safety in a shelter near you," the People's National Party (PNP) president pleaded.

He added: "Please don't try and cross any driving gullies and fordings when the water is rising. It is dangerous, and just generally, avoid travelling at this time unless it is absolutely necessary."

Golding, in the meantime, urged Jamaicans to ensure that their important documents were secured.

"... and charge your phones in case you need to make an emergency call later, and most of all stay alert, stay informed and stay safe. God bless you all," he concluded.