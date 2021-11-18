Golding urges Redberry residents to unite over highway nuisances

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Opposition leader and People's National Party president Mark Golding is urging residents of the Redberry community, located near Porus, to come together and form a group to voice their concerns over nuisances caused by highway construction.

Golding, while touring divisions in Manchester yesterday, said the construction of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 has caused dust and noise nuisances to the residents.

“There are residents there who have suffered badly and, first of all, there are some major drainage issues which have been resulting from flooding as a result of building up of the land for the highway. There is a lot of dust nuisance; some people have had their buildings cracking and so on. We have urged them to come forward. Those that are disgruntled should form a group so that we can assist to take their pleas forward and try to help them to get some recourse,” he said.

Earlier this year the residents had disrupted the US$188 million highway construction in protest over the nuisances.

Following discussions between the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), which is responsible for overseeing the design, construction and maintenance of Jamaica's highways, the contractor China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and political representatives the construction was resumed.

The project — which will reduce travel time between Kingston, Mandeville and other points west — was originally scheduled for completion in October 2022, but has been extended to January 2023.

Kasey Williams