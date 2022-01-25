Golding's attack on security forces unbecoming and reckless, says Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, has labelled the recent attack on the Commissioner of Police by the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, as unbecoming and reckless.

Morgan stated that it demonstrates that given the choice between the protection of Jamaicans and politics, Golding has chosen politics.

Morgan further asserted that the comments made by Golding do not benefit Jamaica's security priorities and in fact, seek to undermine the hard work and progress being made against crime and criminality.

“Mr Golding should remember that Jamaica's laws expressly empower the heads of the security forces to recommend the use of States of Emergency, (SOEs).

“In this regard, it is entirely appropriate that where their intelligence and circumstances on the ground so justify, and in circumstances where a significant reduction in murders has been achieved under SOEs, both the Commissioner of Police and the head of the Army, have presented to Parliament and the public, convincing arguments on the effectiveness of SOEs as part of the suite of measures needed in the fight against crime,” Morgan said.

Morgan added that Golding is not a security expert and that the Government of Jamaica will continue to rely on the advice of people who are experts in their field to achieve the best results in the interest of Jamaica's peace and security.

On the matter of the constitutionality of the SOEs, Morgan argued that “no court has deemed the use of SOEs unconstitutional, but nonetheless, the government had gone ahead to modify the relevant regulations dealing with the detention of persons to enhance the protection of citizens' rights.”

“The Administration remains focused on using all lawful measures available to achieve the immediate, short, medium, and long term goals, which will ultimately deliver a safe and secure Jamaica, in which current and future generations can thrive,” Morgan said.