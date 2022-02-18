Gomes calls on private COVID test providers to further reduce prices

Dr Carolyn Gomes is calling on members of the private sector to further reduce prices for providing COVID-19 testing to Jamaicans as she believes the difference between their purchase and retail price is too high.

According to Gomes, the price for the antigen rapid diagnostic test (RDT) is US$2.50 (approximately J$390) at the highest level on the international market, with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) going for US$8 (J$1,250).

She said that private individuals and entities in Jamaica are, however, administering the antigen test for anywhere between $4,000 (US$25) and $8,000 (US$51) with the cost for the PCR being upwards of $20,000 (US$127).

Gomes, a human rights activist, said business interests have already dropped the price of COVID-19 testing, but it needs to be reduced further.

"In the private sector, the cost is too high, even though they have halved it,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

According to Gomes, the high prices of COVID-19 tests in the private sector, coupled with the government's insistence on using the gold standard but costly PCR as the official testing method, fuel the spread and lack of containment of the virus on the island.

"We are really not anywhere near where we need to be as it relates to testing, nor have we ever been," she said.

She said the cost of testing must be reduced, especially with Prime Minister Andrew Holness stating that full face-to-face classes will resume across the island after the mid-term break.

Gomes argued that the reduction in the cost and a change in the government's PCR-focused policy would make the antigen RDT test readily available to schools at a cheaper rate, so more testing could be done, which would help reduce the spread of the virus among the population.

Meanwhile, Gomes is advising Jamaicans to still be vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, especially with Prime Minister Andrew Holness indicating that the government is contemplating a further relaxation of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DMRA) measures.

She stated that while the government should be flexible to the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, Jamaicans should follow the Asian countries' policy in the early 2000s when the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) impacted the continent.

“I would suggest to everybody, that until we get guidance from the WHO in terms of new thinking around protecting, distancing and masking, that we do like the Asian countries did after SARS, that they continue to wear their mask, continue to be very conscious about social distancing and hand washing.

“That is how we protect ourselves and in the absence of testing, to stop people from spreading it when they are asymptomatic, I would continue to be doubly cautious,” Gomes said.