Good Good Productions and Shaneil Muir part ways

After 17 months of partnership, Good Good Productions and artiste Shaneil Muir have parted ways.

In a release on Monday, Good Good stated that the partnership will be dissolved on Saturday, November 27.

It noted that the split was amicable and that the decision to part ways was not an easy one to make.

“Good Good Productions would like to make it abundantly clear that this decision, though not the easiest, was best for both parties at this time. Over the last year and a half we as a label have learnt so many invaluable lessons from the partnership with Ms Muir and believe this amicable separation will enable us to preserve the relationship we have built with the artiste, personally and professionally,” the release read.

It added: “We remain true supporters of Shaneil Muir and the Top Gyal movement as we believe she is an extraordinary talent with a great future ahead of her. Moving forward, anyone interested in doing busy with Shaneil Muir should do so via shaneilmuirmusic@gmail.com.”

Good Good Productions has produced several songs for Muir including Same Guy, which features Denyque and Talk Truth.