WATCH: 'Good Samaritans' rewarded for helping cop left for dead

WATCH: 'Good Samaritans' rewarded for helping cop left for deadSunday, February 20, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Two men have been rewarded for assisting a policeman who was shot, robbed and left for dead by gunmen in St Catherine last week.
The St Catherine South Police Division recognised M Thorpe and J Wright for their random act of kindness by gifting them with food baskets and cash on Saturday.
Constable Michael Manning of the division was shot by gunmen on Monday, February 14, and left in bushes on Municipal Boulevard for hours. Reports are that the men found the injured lawman – whose motorbike and firearm were stolen – and rushed him to hospital where he is now recuperating.
In saluting the 'Good Samaritans', Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, Commanding Officer for the St Catherine South Police, noted that despite the overwhelming crime rate in Jamaica, there were still good citizens who are willing to make positive contributions to society.
OBSERVER ONLINE was at the handing over. Watch the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy