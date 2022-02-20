WATCH: 'Good Samaritans' rewarded for helping cop left for dead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Two men have been rewarded for assisting a policeman who was shot, robbed and left for dead by gunmen in St Catherine last week.

The St Catherine South Police Division recognised M Thorpe and J Wright for their random act of kindness by gifting them with food baskets and cash on Saturday.

Constable Michael Manning of the division was shot by gunmen on Monday, February 14, and left in bushes on Municipal Boulevard for hours. Reports are that the men found the injured lawman – whose motorbike and firearm were stolen – and rushed him to hospital where he is now recuperating.

In saluting the 'Good Samaritans', Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, Commanding Officer for the St Catherine South Police, noted that despite the overwhelming crime rate in Jamaica, there were still good citizens who are willing to make positive contributions to society.

OBSERVER ONLINE was at the handing over. Watch the video.