KINGSTON, Jamaica – After making one court appearance after the other for two years, dancehall entertainer Elephant Man says he is relieved the immigration case against him is finally over.

The entertainer, born Oneil Bryan, who was accused of lying to immigration authorities back in 2020, was today, Tuesday, April 5, freed of breaches of the Immigration and Perjury Acts.

Bryan was said to have failed to declare that he travelled to Germany in March 2020. At the time, travellers to Germany and several other countries were required to make disclosures to the authorities as part of Jamaica's COVID-19 protocol.

Kevin Shields, a disc-jockey who was also charged in the matter, also walked away a free man.

In an interview with the OBSERVER ONLINE, Elephant Man said he's happy he can now put the entire issue behind him.

"It's been a while since this thing going and so mi just feel happy fi know say we get over it. Mi lawyer did a very good job and all is well now. It's back to basics, no charges. We good to go," he said.

The entertainer expressed that he is especially happy the case has come to a conclusion as the Government loosened its grip on the entertainment industry. For Elephant Man, now is the time to go into full work mode, free of any issues that may hinder progress.

"As an artiste, mi nuh really think now is the time fi yuh even have one problem pan yuh head. After COVID, and especially now the place free up, we fi just a go chu without problems so we can continue the hard work and take care a we family," he said. "Right now me just wah get right back into the work. Mi deh inna di studio and its full speed ahead. We just did a new song called Touch Yuh Head and we have a whole heap more music in store for the people."