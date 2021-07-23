Gordon 'Butch' Stewart gets honorary doctorate from UCC

Gordon 'Butch' Stewart gets honorary doctorate from UCCFriday, July 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, business mogul and founder of the Jamaica Observer newspaper, and Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, were both conferred with honorary doctorate degrees at this year's University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) graduation ceremony.
The UCC staged a virtual Commencement Exercise for two graduating classes last Sunday, July 18 following the cancellation of last year's function due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adam Stewart, who accepted the Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration on behalf of his father who died last January, said his father was truly grateful to be selected for the honour when the UCC wrote to him in 2019.
“His (Butch Stewart's) passion for Jamaica, the Caribbean and the business sector was rivalled only by his passion for educating and lifelong learning,” Adam Stewart said of his father.
“Training has long been a founding value of Sandals Resorts International and it is this belief in the power of training and educating that led to the launch of the Sandals Corporate University which allows team members to advance and further their education and skills,” he continued.
Meanwhile, Street Forrest who accepted the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Public Policy in her address told the graduates that with honesty, love of service and hard work they would “achieve unstoppable success”.
Luke Douglas
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy