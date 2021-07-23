Gordon 'Butch' Stewart gets honorary doctorate from UCC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, business mogul and founder of the Jamaica Observer newspaper, and Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, were both conferred with honorary doctorate degrees at this year's University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) graduation ceremony.

The UCC staged a virtual Commencement Exercise for two graduating classes last Sunday, July 18 following the cancellation of last year's function due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Stewart, who accepted the Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration on behalf of his father who died last January, said his father was truly grateful to be selected for the honour when the UCC wrote to him in 2019.

“His (Butch Stewart's) passion for Jamaica, the Caribbean and the business sector was rivalled only by his passion for educating and lifelong learning,” Adam Stewart said of his father.

“Training has long been a founding value of Sandals Resorts International and it is this belief in the power of training and educating that led to the launch of the Sandals Corporate University which allows team members to advance and further their education and skills,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Street Forrest who accepted the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Public Policy in her address told the graduates that with honesty, love of service and hard work they would “achieve unstoppable success”.

Luke Douglas