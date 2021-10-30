Gordon Town main road officially reopened

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Gordon Town main road in East Rural St Andrew, which was severely damaged by heavy rains, was officially reopened on Friday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“We have resurfaced the road up to basic standards, and it has been properly marked and properly graded, so the people who live and traverse through this area have greater convenience and safety,” Holness stated.

He was speaking at the official opening ceremony, at the site along the Gordon Town main road.

Holness pointed out that he was pleased that the project was completed on time and under budget. The initial budget was projected at $187 million.

“The project saw the construction of a retaining structure, over 24 metres high. This structure consists of three tiers, a reinforced concrete foundation that is 1.7 metres by 5.7 metres wide, a reinforced concrete retaining wall that is 9.3 metres high and a reinforced concrete wall with a base that is 2.5 metres high by 9.5 metres wide, with the main structure being 10. 5 metres high by 7.7 metres wide,” he disclosed.

Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, Juliet Holness, said the Gordon Town main road was a major concern because of the level of traffic that traverses the road.

“So, residents, I thank you for putting up with us for the period, and guess what, you are richer for it, you are better for it because now we have a sustainable, strong, wall built right here,” she noted.

Meanwhile, a resident from Gordon Town said he was “thankful for the new road because it was hard walking and carrying goods on the alternate route, so I appreciate it, definitely. I give it 200 years before it can collapse again.”

The National Works Agency oversaw the planning, execution, monitoring, and closing of the project, in collaboration with NF Barnes Construction and Equipment Co Ltd and Kinetic Engineering Services.