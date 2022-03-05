Gordon confident Excelsior can retain Anthrick CADM title

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gabriella Gordon was the first gold medalist on day one of the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet when she won the girls' Class 1 1500m in 5:30.47.

Gordon and her teammate Kayla Brown finished first and third to score a big 15 points as they began their title defence of the Girls' section of the championship.

Gordon, who represented Excelsior at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Athletics Boys' and Girls' Championships in Class 3, said she was very relaxed during the race.

“It was a pretty relaxed race for me... I just started taking training seriously again so for me it was a good race.”

Having missed the last two seasons, she was delighted with her achievement on her return to competitive action.

“I am feeling very overwhelmed. I am feeling proud because I gave some points to my school and that is good for me,” she said.

Excelsior have dominated this event for the last four stagings and Gordon is confident that they have the firepower within the squad to do it again.

“Yes, I do think we have enough to retain our title. It's not that big a squad as last year or the year before, but we have enough confidence that we can win every race that we are in and give ourselves points, so yes I am very confident that we can take the championship.”

Gordon's confidence was not misplaced as Excelsior surged to a points 40.5 lead after nine finals on day one and look set to continue to rack up the points today.

Dwayne Richards