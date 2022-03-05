Gordon confident Excelsior can retain Anthrick CADM title

Gordon confident Excelsior can retain Anthrick CADM titleSaturday, March 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gabriella Gordon was the first gold medalist on day one of the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet when she won the girls' Class 1 1500m in 5:30.47.
Gordon and her teammate Kayla Brown finished first and third to score a big 15 points as they began their title defence of the Girls' section of the championship.
Gordon, who represented Excelsior at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Athletics Boys' and Girls' Championships in Class 3, said she was very relaxed during the race.
“It was a pretty relaxed race for me... I just started taking training seriously again so for me it was a good race.”
Having missed the last two seasons, she was delighted with her achievement on her return to competitive action.
“I am feeling very overwhelmed. I am feeling proud because I gave some points to my school and that is good for me,” she said.
Excelsior have dominated this event for the last four stagings and Gordon is confident that they have the firepower within the squad to do it again.
“Yes, I do think we have enough to retain our title. It's not that big a squad as last year or the year before, but we have enough confidence that we can win every race that we are in and give ourselves points, so yes I am very confident that we can take the championship.”
Gordon's confidence was not misplaced as Excelsior surged to a points 40.5 lead after nine finals on day one and look set to continue to rack up the points today.
Dwayne Richards
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy