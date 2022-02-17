Goule-Toppin breaks national 800m record

Goule-Toppin breaks national 800m recordThursday, February 17, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Natoya Goule-Toppin underlined her dominance of the women's 800 metre during this indoor season after she ran a Jamaican national indoor record 1:58.46 seconds to win the event at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at Arena Stade Couvert in France on Thursday.
The Olympic finalist lowered her previous mark of 1:59.19 seconds set in February 2019 in New York and also improved on her world leading mark as she prepare for the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham later this weekend.
In France on Thursday, Goule-Toppin held off Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi who ran a personal best 1:58.58 seconds for second place while Kenya's Eglay Nafuna Nalyanya was third in 1:00.26 seconds, also a personal best.
Goule-Topping whose previous season's best was 1 59.62 seconds, was winning for third consecutive meet.
Paul A Reid
