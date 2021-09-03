Goule wins 800m in Belgium Diamond League

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Natoya Goule sent a message that she could be the one to watch in next week's Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland after she won Friday's women's 800m race at the Van Damme Memorial at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium and topped the Diamond League points table in the event.

The Olympic Games finalist and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was the only Jamaican winner as Shericka Jackson was second in the women's 200m while sprint hurdler Megan Tapper was third in the 100m hurdles.

Goule ran a tactically brilliant race, clocking 1:58.09 seconds to hold off the British pair of Keely Hodgkinson —1:58.16 seconds and Jemma Reekie —1:58.77 seconds to win her second Diamond League event, seven years after she won her first, at Icahn Stadium in New York in 2014.

The 30-year-old was tucked in on the shoulder of the pacemaker for the first 500 metres and took over when the 'rabbit' stepped off the track and held her composure even when the two Brits came hard at her over the last 100 metres.

She finished the series with 27 points, three more than American Grace Kate, who finished fifth and said afterwards she was ecstatic.

“I´m extremely happy with my win today! I´m just so excited and happy to win, I have to thank God and my coach for believing in me,” she said.

Goule heaped praises on one of her opponents, 19-year-old Olympic silver medallist Hodgkinson saying, “To race here today, especially against these girls. They are all so strong. I have a lot of respect for Keely Hodgkinson. She´s so good and humble, a very good athlete, and still so young. So I´m very happy I could still sprint and take the win.”

