Goule wins 800m with season's best at Trials

Goule wins 800m with season's best at TrialsSaturday, June 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commonwealth Games medallist Natoya Goule ran a season best and world fifth best 1 minute 57.48 seconds to win the women's 800m on Saturday's third day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium.
Goule who has never lost on Jamaican soil - even as a schoolgirl at Manchester High - ran her fastest time ever locally as she decimated the field and won by almost 30 metres, running from the front form the start.
Jazmine Fray was second with 2:03.92 seconds and Aisha Praught-Leer was third with 2:05.31 seconds.
Edwin Allen schoolboy Chevonne Hall won the men's title with 1:48.58 seconds, beating Tyrese Reid of Barton County College who ran a personal best 1:48.94 seconds and Kimar Farquharson who was third in 1:51.24 seconds.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy