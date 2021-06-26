Goule wins 800m with season's best at Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commonwealth Games medallist Natoya Goule ran a season best and world fifth best 1 minute 57.48 seconds to win the women's 800m on Saturday's third day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium.

Goule who has never lost on Jamaican soil - even as a schoolgirl at Manchester High - ran her fastest time ever locally as she decimated the field and won by almost 30 metres, running from the front form the start.

Jazmine Fray was second with 2:03.92 seconds and Aisha Praught-Leer was third with 2:05.31 seconds.

Edwin Allen schoolboy Chevonne Hall won the men's title with 1:48.58 seconds, beating Tyrese Reid of Barton County College who ran a personal best 1:48.94 seconds and Kimar Farquharson who was third in 1:51.24 seconds.

Paul Reid