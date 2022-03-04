Gov't advances work on sports museum for Jamaica 60

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Olivia Grange, said that work on the development of the facility will be a major part of the 'Jamaica 60' commemorative activities.

“It falls under the Sports Division, but in order to expedite the process we have now shifted it to the Commemorative and Special Events Unit, and we will be treating it as a Jamaica 60 project,” she said.

Minister Grange was responding to questions during Thursday's meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, which is deliberating the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure.

Noting that preparations under the project are far advanced, she said that the process of collecting artefacts for the museum has started. These are currently in the care of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ).

She informed that a location has been identified along Arthur Wint Drive in Kingston for the establishment of the facility.

“The design has been completed; everything is in place. This allocation will take on the consultants to move the project forward,” she pointed out.

“We also propose to have a Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee Awards function to recognise our sports personalities who have contributed to the development of sports over the last 60 years,” Grange said.