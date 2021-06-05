Gov't commits to eliminating all HIV/AIDS-related stigma

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, says the Government is committed to eliminating all HIV/AIDS-related stigma in the society.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the UNAIDS 2020 Annual Report for Enabling Environment and Human Rights in Jamaica, yesterday, she said discrimination and violence against people living with the disease are also being tackled.

“Tremendous investments have been made over the years, and the Government of Jamaica has done much work with civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, and international development partners to mitigate HIV-related stigma and discrimination in Jamaica,” the State Minister noted.

She added that HIV-related stigma and discrimination remain a persistent challenge to “achieving positive health outcomes” among people living with HIV/AIDS and those most affected, with the most vulnerable being sex workers, homosexuals, bisexuals, men who have sex with men (MSM), inmates, transgender persons, and young girls.

Stressing that embarrassment and shame is a critical factor affecting how the groups access needed medical care, “or if they even access care at all,” Cuthbert-Flynn said while the challenges persist, all partners are working in the HIV response, even last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This gives me great hope about the possibilities for the future,” the State Minister said.

She underscored that the Government will be accelerating the progress to end HIV/AIDS as a public health issue, through a revitalized, multisectoral response that protects, promotes and fulfils the human rights of all Jamaicans, including the most vulnerable and marginalised in the society.

The State Minister told her audience that in 2020, Jamaica became one of the first countries globally to endorse and participate in a recently launched Global Partnership for Action to Eliminate all Forms of HIV-related Stigma and Discrimination.

“Our Jamaican partnership, of which the Ministry is a key partner, and which I have the honour of chairing, strengthens the tremendous efforts made by civil society, Government, international development partners and other stakeholders. The partnership provides us with a platform to design, implement, and monitor our efforts to end stigma and discrimination in all settings,” she said.

She also highlighted that the thrust to mitigate “stigma and discrimination in all settings and end HIV/AIDS in Jamaica” is ongoing, and the achievement of targets depends on addressing the social and legal issues, highlighted in the Report, that serve as barriers.

She added that it is imperative that “we strive to allow every individual, regardless of their occupation, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, health status, disability and any other status, to enjoy their human rights”.

Cuthbert-Flynn said the UNAIDS Report speaks to “critical aspects of our national HIV/AIDS response” and showcases collective work in reducing barriers to access care for the vulnerable populations and also demonstrates how partnership is vital in the public health sector.