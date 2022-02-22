Gov't grants 28.5% increase in minimum wage

Labour Minister Karl Samuda has announced a 28.5 per cent increase in the national minimum wage.

The increase comes into effect on April 1, 2022.

The minimum wage will move from $7,000 to $9,000 per 40-hour workweek.

Cabinet has also approved an increase in the minimum wage of security guards, which will see their 40-hour workweek now yielding $10, 500, up from $9,700.

The minimum wage was last increased on Emancipation Day, August 1, 2018, by 12.9 per cent, raising the minimum pay for a 40-hour workweek from $6,200 to $7,000. Security guards' minimum hourly rates were increased to reflect a 9.6 per cent increase in weekly rates to $9,700, from $8,854.