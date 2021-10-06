Gov’t playing politics with vaccine programme - Guy

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition spokesman on Health, Dr Morais Guy, has accused Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton of not being truthful and forthright with the Jamaican people regarding the availability of second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement today, Guy said he has received credible information to disprove Tufton’s claims of the vaccine being unavailable.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness had stated that it would postpone the administration of the Pfizer vaccine on September 15, as it awaits the expected arrival of a second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.

According to Guy, he is now in possession of a vaccination card that was issued at the Thompson Town Health Centre yesterday which shows the batch number and expiry date of the Pfizer vaccine that was administered to an individual at the health centre.

The Opposition spokesman highlighted that Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Thompson Town Division in Clarendon, posted on Tuesday that the second dose of the Pfizer was also being administered at the health centre.

Guy added that a similar situation occurred at the Kitson Town Health Centre in the constituency of Minister Tufton, where the second dose Pfizer vaccine was among the vaccines available to the residents.

“If these Pfizer vaccines were ‘holdovers’ from previous shipments, why were they not used according to the Ministry’s policy on the vaccination of children?” Guy questioned.

He noted that the availability and administering of vaccines appear to be pointing in a political direction.

“If the health centre in the Minister’s constituency and the JLP councillor for the Thompson Town Division can brag on social media that his centre is giving out Pfizer, it forces one to question the integrity of those voices claiming that the Pfizer vaccine was depleted,” Guy stated.

He further stated that Minister Tufton has not levelled with the Jamaican people.

“Where did the Pfizer vaccines come from that were used at the health centres yesterday? Why are some centres given Pfizer vaccines while others were denied and told Pfizer was finished? Is the Pfizer vaccine being distributed based on constituency boundaries and partisan affiliation?” he questioned.

Guy is demanding that Tufton provide answers to those questions as he says Jamaica cannot afford the politicisation of the administration of the vaccine programme.

“Minister Tufton must assure the country that the vaccination programme, which has only fully vaccinated 9.5 percent of the population, is not compromised and used as a vote-catching exercise ahead of the forthcoming local government elections,” he said.