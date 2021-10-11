Gov't says Right of Appeal Bills will block perversion of justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, says that passage of two Right of Appeal Bills in Parliament on Friday, will ensure that prosecutors have a right of appeal against actions designed to pervert the course of justice.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that currently, the prosecution has no right of appeal against an acquittal that was obtained as a result of actions designed to pervert the course of justice.

“This is where criminals feel sufficiently empowered and emboldened to pay off witnesses and jurors, to threaten families into silence and to destroy material evidence, so that a case cannot be successfully made against them,” she said in response to questions raised by Opposition senators during the debate on the two Bills -- An Act to Amend the Judicature (Parish Courts)(Amendment) Act and the Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction)(Amendment) Act.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that, in the criminal justice system, the state, having regard to all of its resources, has historically been viewed as having more power than an accused person.

Consequently, the law has traditionally provided safeguards to protect accused persons from an imbalance of power, which is usually seen as favouring the state.

However, she said that the sophistication of criminal gangs and their access to extensive resources, and the technological advancement of forensic science, in particular the use of DNA evidence, have created the need to review some of the traditional rules of the court.

However, she assured the Senate that none of the safeguards currently enjoyed by accused persons, which include, the presumption of innocence, the right to due process and a fair trial and the prosecution's burden of proof, will be affected by the amendments.

“They all remain a part of the criminal justice system, and I think that it is important for us to make the point that significant protection will always remain in favour of the accused,” she said.

However, she pointed out that the amendments will ensure that the prosecution, or the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, can object to a court verdict of acquittal in criminal proceedings, where there has been an administration of justice offence, or where a decision by the trial judge is erroneous on a point of mixed law and fact.

In response to the suggestions from the Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Peter Bunting, and his deputy, Senator Donna Scott, about the haste in passing the Bills in Parliament rather than sending them to a joint select committee to be reviewed, Johnson Smith said that the eight years since the Bills were proposed by the Portia Simpson Miller 2012/2016 administration and drafted under the guidance of then Justice Minister and current Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, was more than sufficient time for them to be discussed.