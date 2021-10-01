Gov't says it's working on strategy to support national broadband network

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government says it is working on a comprehensive National Broadband Strategy that will support the islandwide broadband network being developed.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, said that the strategy “will look at all the factors that will support the viability of the network, once implemented, and the use of same by all segments of the population."

The national broadband initiative aims to have every household and every community connected to the Internet. Vaz is seeking to have the broadband initiative designated as a national development project to be funded by the Government and for the procurement to be treated as a priority.

Vaz said that last year, the National Broadband Task Force and the Ministry, with keen support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), identified the key inputs/elements required to support the implementation of the broadband network and the strategy.

He noted that since May of this year, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has come on board to help to complete the assessment of the best way to expand, finance, operate and maintain the network.

He revealed that, so far, stakeholder consultations have been held with regulators, government entities, and private-sector telecommunications and utility providers.

“From these consultations, along with other data we have provided, we expect that the IFC will be able to provide its recommendation on the best option to ensure that we will have a sustainable, islandwide, open-access network,” Vaz told the House.

He indicated that technical officers from his Ministry, along with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the regulatory authorities, and representatives from the National Broadband Task Force, will be having preliminary discussions with the IFC team on these options.

He said that by year-end "complete assessments" would be available. These assessments he revealed will help chart the way forward. The European Union is on board the initiative and is expected to provide the Government with a consultant to assist in "putting together the other necessary elements of the broadband strategy,” Vaz noted.

The Minister stressed that the Government's goal of having a truly digital society by 2030 remains the same.