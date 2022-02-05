Gov't taking further steps to retrieve illegal firearms

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the Government is taking steps to institute a multi-million dollar reward fund for information leading to the recovery of illegal firearms.

“Right now, the target is to establish $250 million in a fund. That will significantly increase the reward for information leading to the recovery of illegal firearms, and [earmark] even more reward for information provided that leads to the arrest of persons involved with or in possession of illegal firearms. We have started to make the arrangements for that provisioning of the fund, and we will be asking for private sector support,” Holness said.

He was speaking during the official opening of the Andrews Mews Recreational Centre in Kingston on Friday.

The prime minister said the initiative presents the opportunity for persons to “get rid of the criminals out of your community”, while noting that payouts could range between $250,000 and $500,000.

This endeavour is being undertaken following the Government's roll out of the 'Operation Get Every Illegal Gun' campaign.

“In a few days, we will take a new Illegal Firearms Bill to Parliament which will create several new offences, in addition to possession, which, when taken together, will make it very risky to have anything to do with a gun or a gunman,” Holness stated.

In this regard, the prime minister urged persons in possession of illegal weapons to turn themselves in to the police and encouraged well-thinking Jamaicans to use the information channels available to provide information on where illegal guns can be recovered and gunmen arrested.

“Presently, the risk for owning an illegal gun is relatively low, compared to the benefit that a gunman gets. With the new policies, laws and capabilities coming into effect, the risk of being involved, in any way, with an illegal gun or a gunman, will far outweigh any perceived benefit from possessing an illegal gun,” he stated.

Persons with information can call Crime Stop at 311 or the Police at 119.